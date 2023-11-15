Government increases minimum wage to GHS18.15

Government has announced an increment in the minimum wage from GHS14.88 to GHS18.15

Similarly, the government granted a 23 percent salary increment to public sector workers for the year 2024.

This was announced by the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations Ignatious Baffuor-Awuah in Accra on Tuesday, November 14.

This decision, he said was arrived at taking into consideration the current economic situation in the country.

The salary increment will cover January to June, 2024 while another increment of 2 percent will also be implemented for organised Labour between July to December 2024.

He said “At the end of our negotiations at the tripartite level, we agreed that the minimum wage be reviewed upwards by 22 percent, from 14.88 Cedis to 18.15 Cedis.

-3news.com