You can’t order, intimidate and threaten anyone to appear on your show — NMC cautions Oyerepa FM/TV Auntie Naa

The National Media Commission (NMC) has warned Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV against compelling people to appear on its programs.

The directive comes following a complaint by Daniel Gyapanin, head of the Denkyira Agona Kwadwom Abusua of Jukwa Family, after he declined an invitation to the station's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show hosted by Auntie Naa but was still discussed.

In a statement, the NMC said hosts and guests on the April 25 episode "made unguided and derogatory comments" about Mr. Gyapanin regarding a missing body case.

At a settlement meeting, the NMC found the station culpable by allowing participants to "assume the role of judges to pronounce on a family matter" without the parties involved, a Daily Graphic report noted.

Per the report, the commission directed that "consent must be obtained from all parties before a program airs, and if a party is unwilling, it should be halted immediately."

The media regulatory body added, "parties are not legally bound to submit to the programme's host, and the station should avoid resorting to intimidation, threats, or disregarding due process when parties decline participation."

The Oyerepa Afutuo program has become very popular nationwide. It focuses on social issues in Kumasi and surrounding areas.

They invite individuals accused of wrongdoing to appear before the show's host, known well as "Aunty Naa," and her supporting panel members who pass judgment.