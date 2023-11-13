Ghana doesn’t need rescuing from Mahama; economy much better than 2016 – Bawumia jabs

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said Ghana does not need rescuing from the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Dramani Mahama because the country has already been rescued by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In an interview with Asaase Radio on Sunday, November 12, Bawumia said that the NDC’s “Rescue Ghana Mission” campaign slogan is confusing because the country was already rescued in 2017 when the NPP took over.

He reminded the public that the NDC government had to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout in 2015 because of economic mismanagement.

“This economy had to be rescued by the IMF,” Bawumia said, adding “They had to go for a rescue, that was the real rescue mission, as a price of mismanagement of this economy.”

Bawumia added that the NDC government also went off track with the IMF program, which is why it was not successful.

“We have rescued the country and this economy from the mismanagement of John Mahama,” he said. “Now you don’t understand what they mean by coming to the rescue; we have rescued the country already, and we are now building upon that.”

Bawumia went on to list a number of the NPP government’s achievements, including the Free SHS program, Planting for Food and Jobs, the restoration of nurses’ trainee allowances, and the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO).

He also said that the NPP government has reduced suffering in Ghana since it took over in 2017.

“When you talk about suffering, we have reduced suffering, we haven’t eliminated suffering,” he said. “You cannot say you have eliminated suffering, but compared to what we inherited from the NDC, we have reduced a lot of suffering. Free Senior High School is saving parents 2.2 billion Ghana cedis.”

— Citi Newsroom