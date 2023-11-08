Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

National Rental Assistance Scheme assists over 1,100 Ghanaians

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || Contributor
Social News National Rental Assistance Scheme assists over 1,100 Ghanaians
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

About 1,105 Ghanaians are currently having their rent advance paid for by the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS).

This follows the launch of the scheme in six operational regions namely, Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern and Bono East in January 2023.

This means that the burden of rent advances charged by landlords has been removed, thereby enabling beneficiaries to pay their rent monthly.

Responding to questions on the floor of Parliament on the status of the Scheme since its implementation, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, disclosed that the Scheme pays an average of about GHȻ12, 477 per beneficiary to take care of rent advance.

These payments, Mr Asenso-Boakye indicated, have been made possible by the disbursement of GHȻ13,785,597.00 so far to the NRAS, adding that “the Ministry will continue to update on the operations of the Scheme, in the spirit of transparency and accountability.”

It will be recalled that the National Rental Assistance Scheme was conceived by the government as a result of the high demand for affordable rental housing.

Having successfully launched and operationalised the Scheme in six regions, Asenso-Boakye said the Housing Ministry intends to make the Rent Scheme accessible to people throughout the country.

“We will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders, including the private sector to deliver viable solutions to address the housing challenges in the country.”

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 

20 minutes ago

AR: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall A/R: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall

20 minutes ago

Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown person Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown perso...

20 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested 

1 hour ago

Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addos govt has affected every sector of our life – Mahama Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has affected every...

1 hour ago

We need details about Mahamas promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60 – Franklin Cudjoe We need details about Mahama’s promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ mini...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP stalwart admits Akufo-Addo’s bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP s...

2 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Spillage of Akosombo dam saved lives; if it becomes necessary we will spill agai...

5 hours ago

ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection, lodgment, retention of govt funds into private account ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection,...

6 hours ago

Map of Ethiopia locating the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela. By Aude GENET AFPFile Fighting erupts in Ethiopia's Lalibela: residents

Just in....
body-container-line