National Rental Assistance Scheme assists over 1,100 Ghanaians

About 1,105 Ghanaians are currently having their rent advance paid for by the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS).

This follows the launch of the scheme in six operational regions namely, Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern and Bono East in January 2023.

This means that the burden of rent advances charged by landlords has been removed, thereby enabling beneficiaries to pay their rent monthly.

Responding to questions on the floor of Parliament on the status of the Scheme since its implementation, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, disclosed that the Scheme pays an average of about GHȻ12, 477 per beneficiary to take care of rent advance.

These payments, Mr Asenso-Boakye indicated, have been made possible by the disbursement of GHȻ13,785,597.00 so far to the NRAS, adding that “the Ministry will continue to update on the operations of the Scheme, in the spirit of transparency and accountability.”

It will be recalled that the National Rental Assistance Scheme was conceived by the government as a result of the high demand for affordable rental housing.

Having successfully launched and operationalised the Scheme in six regions, Asenso-Boakye said the Housing Ministry intends to make the Rent Scheme accessible to people throughout the country.

“We will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders, including the private sector to deliver viable solutions to address the housing challenges in the country.”