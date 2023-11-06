Family, mourners mark Lawyer Akoto Ampaw's one week rememberance

06.11.2023 LISTEN

The one-week observance in memory of the late lawyer, human rights activist, and anti-corruption campaigner, Akoto Ampaw, took place on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The event was held at the Akoto-Ampaw residence in North Kaneshie, near the Holy Trinity Hospital in Accra, and was attended by family, friends, loved ones, as well as various personalities, including politicians and legal practitioners.

Akoto Ampaw ESQ passed away on October 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Fondly known as "Sheey Sheey" from his university days at the University of Ghana, Akoto Ampaw was recognised as the lead lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition.

He was also a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) legal team during the 2013 Electoral Petition.

The late Mr Akoto Ampaw was a partner in the law firm Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co., which was founded by President Akufo-Addo.

Throughout his legal career, Mr Ampaw established a remarkable legacy in the legal fraternity, particularly for his dedication to human rights campaigns and advocacy for fair justice.

He graduated from the University of Ghana with an LL.B. in 1973 and later from the Ghana School of Law with a B.L. in 1993.

His areas of specialisation included commercial law, company law, industrial law, litigation, constitutional and human rights law, media law, labor law, and investment law, among others.

As a passionate human rights activist, Akoto Ampaw actively opposed the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which is currently under consideration by Parliament.

He joined forces with other individuals and civil society organisations to resist the bill, which was introduced through a Private Member's motion led by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George.

