Tribal clash in Nkwanta as thousands flee, houses torched in Oti Region

A clash between Adele, Challa and Akyode tribes has forced thousands of residents to flee their homes in the Nkwanta township to neighbouring Districts and Municipalities in the Oti Region.

The ethnic groups have clashed over the performance of ritual rites to herald the 2023 annual Yam Festival of the Akyodes.

Many homes and shops were not spared in the clash with Nkwanta becoming a deserted town.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt that scores of people had sustained gunshot wounds and were currently receiving treatment at the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital all in Nkwanta township.

Madam Anastasia Okyere, an Administrator at St. Joseph Hospital, disclosed to the GNA that over 10 people were brought to the Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and that, while some were treated at their end, some have been transferred to the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital for further medical attention.

She called for the protection of the Hospital Staff since their lives are under threat.

When GNA contacted the Nkwanta South Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Lartey Lawson, he declined to comment on the melee.

On Saturday, the Adeles and Challas ethnic groups had a joint Press Conference against the celebration of Kyodjible Yam Festival by the Akyode tribe as it was tantamount to disturbance.

Three tribes were in contention for the ownership of Nkwanta township for some decades now without solution.

GNA

