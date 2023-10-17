Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Dam spillage: We reiterate the call for NADMO to act urgently to flood victims — Sammy Gyamfi

Social News Sammy Gyamfi
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Officer has urged the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to respond quickly to the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

Sammy Gyamfi indicates that the situation requires urgent attention to the affected communities who are displaced by the flood.

During a press conference at the party headquarters, Sammy Gyamfi said NDC will do everything in its power to ensure that victims of the flood are attended to.

He appealed to prominent individuals and companies to assist the flood victims with relief items.

“We wish to reiterate the important call that has been made by our leader and flagbearer His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama for the government of Ghana acting through the Volta River Authority (VRA) and other relevant state urgencies to immediately provide the needed support for residents in the affected communities,” Sammy Gyamfi stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

REUTERS - LISI NIESNER Hundreds dead in Gaza City hospital blast

3 hours ago

Plan to oust IGP tape: 'It has made me popular; my name, picture is circulating and people calling me from US, UK and Germany' —COP Alex Mensah Plan to oust IGP tape: 'It has made me popular; my name, picture is circulating ...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has mentally resigned — Oliver Barker on Volta region dont vote for me comment Akufo-Addo has mentally resigned — Oliver Barker on ‘Volta region don’t vote for...

3 hours ago

Akosombo Dam spillage: Your comments were insensitive to affected victims — Keta MP fires Akufo-Addo Akosombo Dam spillage: Your comments were insensitive to affected victims — Keta...

3 hours ago

Dam spillage: 'Let's build mini-dams to reserve water' —Samuel Ayeh-Paye tells VRA Dam spillage: 'Let's build mini-dams to reserve water' — Samuel Ayeh-Paye tells ...

3 hours ago

Dam spillage: 'Wasting such volume of water is an immoral act to conservation; construct reservoirs' —Prof. Joseph Osafo Dam spillage: 'Wasting such volume of water is an immoral act to conservation; c...

3 hours ago

If Bawumia becomes president, his administration will attract foreign investment from Islamic-affiliated nations — Maurice Ampaw If Bawumia becomes president, his administration will attract foreign investment...

4 hours ago

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe This is not how to talk; your comments are reckless, insulting – Edudzi Tamakloe...

4 hours ago

MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza Where is your sense of dignity in times of tribulation of our people – Kwame Agb...

4 hours ago

We will not rest until Korle-Bu's renal unit is reopened —Mintah Akandoh ‘We will not rest until Korle-Bu's renal unit is reopened’ — Mintah Akandoh

Just in....
body-container-line