Dam spillage: We reiterate the call for NADMO to act urgently to flood victims — Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Officer has urged the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to respond quickly to the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

Sammy Gyamfi indicates that the situation requires urgent attention to the affected communities who are displaced by the flood.

During a press conference at the party headquarters, Sammy Gyamfi said NDC will do everything in its power to ensure that victims of the flood are attended to.

He appealed to prominent individuals and companies to assist the flood victims with relief items.

“We wish to reiterate the important call that has been made by our leader and flagbearer His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama for the government of Ghana acting through the Volta River Authority (VRA) and other relevant state urgencies to immediately provide the needed support for residents in the affected communities,” Sammy Gyamfi stated.