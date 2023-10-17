Modern Ghana logo
Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other household chores — Environmental Health Officer

The Volta Regional Health Directorate (VRHD) has raised concerns over a possible outbreak of waterborne diseases as a result of the Akosombo dam spillage which has displaced many in the Volta Region.

The flood waters have entered several latrines and places of convenience exposing the displaced persons to serious health issues.

The Volta Regional Environmental Health Officer, Stella Kumedzro indicated that the flood victims are using the flood waters for cooking and other domestic activities which is dangerous to their health.

“Most of the people I saw still use that surface water for cooking, bathing, and other household chores, so the implications for public health are that it will trigger water-related diseases, skin rashes, diarrhea, typhoid, and so on and so it is a very terrible situation at hand. I want to appeal to all well-meaning Ghanaians, our wonderful development partners, to come to the aid of residents of Mepe in the North Tongu district,” Stella Kumedzro stated.

The North Tongu District Health Director, Michael Kofi Zigah noted that the flood situation is undermining their efforts to provide healthcare delivery in the affected communities.

“Currently, a lot of communities have been displaced in the district. Once communities are displaced, they will not have access to the regular facilities they used to have access to. They will not have access to portable water, sanitary facilities, and routine health services.

“Because it is more or less like a campout and that is affecting service delivery and the health of the people but the fortunate thing is that as a district, we managed to operationalize a mobile clinic here,” he emphasised.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

