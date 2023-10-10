Prison Officers to receive specialised training in convict management – Deputy Interior Minister 

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Madam Naana Eyiah, has reiterated the government's continuous commitment to resourcing the Ghana Prisons Service and other security services by improving the manpower base of the Services.

She made the remark at the passing-out parade of 493 Prisons Service Recruit Course 123 at the Ghana Prison Service Officers Training School in Accra.

She stated that the recruitment and graduation of the Officers is a significant boost to the personnel size and operational capability of the Ghana Prisons Service and a source of employment for thousands of Ghanaians.

She asserts that the Ghana Prisons Service plays a crucial part in the security structure of the nation by guaranteeing the rehabilitation and reintegration of those who come into contact with the criminal justice system and that as a result, the government would do everything in its power to support the Service.

The Deputy Minister charged the Ghana Prisons Service to implement digital record-keeping systems, biometric identification and security surveillance to enhance the overall management and security of the prisoners.

She added that for the Ghana Prisons Service to effectively fulfil its mandate, a sizable investment in capacity building is necessary. The government is committed to assisting in the training and education of Prison personnel to equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to deal with any challenges they may face in their line of work.

According to the Deputy Minister, the officers would receive specialised training in quality inmate management, prison security procedures, healthcare, counselling and mentorship of convicts so that they can support a safe and civilized prison environment.

To help the Ghana Prisons Service with resources and expertise to complement government efforts, she urged for increased collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NOGs) and civil society organisations.

She urged the officers to demonstrate the abilities and information they had learned during their ten months of training. She also asked them to adopt the values of vigilance, humility and respect in the performance of their tasks and to let professionalism and discipline continue to guide their conduct at all times.

Madam Eyiah urged them to treat the prisoners with care, respect and decency without compromising their professional ethics, keeping in mind that incarceration is a form of punishment in itself.