Zabzugu MP cuts sod for 10 development projects worth GHC18million

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
2 HOURS AGO

The Member of Parliament for Zabzugu constituency, Hon. John Binam Jabaar has cut sod for ten projects in his area to be completed in six months at a cost of eighteen million Ghana cedis.

The projects include a maternity block for the Zabzugu district hospital, a girls’ dormitory for the Zabzugu Senior High School, an office and accommodation complex for the Staff of the Ghana Immigration Service at Laribanga.

Other communities such as Nakpali, Kupkalgu, Sabare and Laagbani will have accommodation facilities for Medical staff at the health centres whilst, Ojoja, Gbandi, Kuntumbiyili will also get accommodation for teachers in their schools.

In an interaction with this reporter after the sod cuttings, the MP mentioned that the funds for all the ten projects are readily available and urged the contractors to speed up with work in order to meet the timelines given.

He discloses that the various contractors are from the area and would do delligent work for their own people.

The heads of the health, education and Immigration services thanked the MP for the support offered the various institutions and mentioned that the facilities to be put up will facilitate their delivery of service to the constituency.

