ASA supports Ablekuma Anglican Cluster of Schools, Kwabenya M/A 1 Basic School to improve education

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd as part of efforts to support education has made a donation to Ablekuma Anglican Cluster of Schools and Kwabenya M/A 1 Basic School.

On Thursday, September 14, the company donated 10 pieces of dual desks, 10 pieces of mono desks, two 240liters waste bins, and a multi-purpose printer to the Ablekuma Anglican Cluster of Schools located in the Ga Central Municipality to support the teaching and learning at the school.

The headmistress of the school, Madam Jennifer Muriel Hammond was happy and stressed how the bins were going to improve on sanitation in the school as currently the school has over 3000 pupils.

She praised ASA Savings and Loans for such a donation and prayed for more in the near future.

The branch manager at the Ablekuma branch ASA, Madam Lucy Amoako assured of the company’s continued support by giving back to society.

At Kwabenya MA ‘1’ school, a total of 27 mono and dual desks, and a high-resolution projector to enhance ICT teaching and learning were donated.

Mr. Samir Sani, the area manager and Mr. James Marley, the branch manager of the Kwabenya branch of ASA Savings and Loans led the presentation of the items to the school.

Mr. James Marley admonished the school authorities to maintain the items for it to fully achieve its intended purpose.

Madam Wasila Hashim, the headmistress of Kwabenya MA ‘1’ Basic School expressed gratitude to ASA Savings and Loans for the support and asked for more such donations from the general public.

“I’m highly grateful to ASA Savings and Loans for the heartwarming gesture they have given to us. In fact, it has come at the right time to help the school to enhance teaching and learning. We are going to make good use of it,” she assured.

According to Mr. Richard Nartey who is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) manager for ASA Savings and Loans, the company has invested a lot to give back to society this year.

In the many CSR activities undertaken by the company, it has given support to hospitals, organised free eye and health screening exercises in many parts of the country, and donated to schools as well.