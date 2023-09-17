ModernGhana logo
Accra: Fire destroys several shops at CMB

Accra: Fire destroys several shops at CMB
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Fire has razed several shops at CMB, behind Kantamanto in Accra, destroying goods worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The cause of the fire which started around 5:00 am on Sunday is currently unknown. Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were quickly dispatched to the scene, but the fire had already spread to several shops before they arrived.

Several flammable objects were found at the scene of the fire, according to ADO2 Alex Nartey, a Public Relations Officer of the GNFS.

By the time the fire was put out, several shops had been completely destroyed. Some of the traders at the market expressed their frustration and disappointment at the incident. Many of them stated that they had lost everything.

The GNFS is advising traders to be careful with electrical appliances and to avoid storing flammable materials in their shops.

This is the second major fire incident at the CMB market in recent years. In 2020, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the market.

—Citi Newsroom

