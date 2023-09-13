ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fast track passage of Conduct of Public Officers’ Bill passage — GACC

Social News Fast track passage of Conduct of Public Officers Bill passage — GACC
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

To aid in the battle against corruption in Ghana, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to expedite the procedure for the passage of the Conduct of Public Officers Bill.

President Akufo-Addo announced at the Ghana Bar Association conference on Monday that the government was working to pass the Conduct of Public Officers Bill.

The President indicated that the Attorney-General had held numerous stakeholder consultations with a number of public sector organizations, civil society, and others.

He made the announcement while kicking off the 2023 Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association.

Responding to the announcement during an appearance on the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform on corruption, Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary of the GACC, said the President must provide Ghanaians the timescale for the enactment.

The bill, according to Mrs. Narteh, has been pending for some time since successive administrations have failed to enact it into law.

She also expressed concern at the President's declaration that the proposed bill would now be presented to the cabinet.

She noted that the public was informed that the bill was already in front of the cabinet; as a result, the president's denials confused the civil society organizations working for its passage.

She stated that since he extensively campaigned on it as a presidential candidate, it would be an indictment on him if the bill was not passed before the conclusion of the president's term.

She continued by saying that the President's commitment to fighting corruption in Ghana would be demonstrated if the bill could be passed in addition to other measures, as opposed to just giving the subject lip attention as is increasingly common.

The President stated that in addressing concerns about financial portfolios held by public officers prior to taking office, the bill would follow precedents set by other countries, including the United States Ethics in Government Act of 1978, the Public Officers Ethics Act of Kenya of 2003, and the United Kingdom Constitutional and Governance Act of 2010.

When the bill becomes law, it would also address issues like public officials' ties to family businesses, improper enrichment, the care of public property, professional conduct, ownership of real estate, investments, and other assets, self-dealing, partiality in the performance of duties, and the use of private information for personal gain.

CDA Consult
CDA Consult

News ContributorPage: CDAConsult

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Bawumia ordered interdiction of Alex Mensah and co; Ill be tagged controversial but I dont care —Abronye DC alleges ‘Bawumia ordered interdiction of Alex Mensah and co; I’ll be tagged controversia...

35 minutes ago

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Take your social studies serious; I don’t do roads — Sam George claps back at ne...

41 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer race: Being first on ballot signifies victory — Ken Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: ‘Being first on ballot signifies victory’ — Ken Agyapong

44 minutes ago

Weve uncovered NDCs plot to disrupt ECs registration exercise; police must step in —Salam Mustapha ‘We’ve uncovered NDC’s plot to disrupt EC’s registration exercise; police must s...

57 minutes ago

Clement Abas Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South Is ECOWAS paying attention to the Judicial biases in Ghana? — Clement Apaak

2 hours ago

Youre copycat – Lydia Alhassan jokingly accuses contender John Dumelo as they clash at EC office ‘You’re copycat’ – Lydia Alhassan jokingly accuses contender John Dumelo as they...

2 hours ago

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Our leaders have devalued themselves; they think only foreigners can help us out...

2 hours ago

Why have you given me a 15-year jail term? — Convict removes his shirt, chases judge in courtroom after sentencing "Why have you given me a 15-year jail term?" — Convict removes his shirt, chases...

2 hours ago

We must consider decentralising our education system – Ablakwa We must consider decentralising our education system – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Viral leaked tape on IGPs removal seems doctored – Atta Akyea reveals Viral leaked tape on IGP’s removal ‘seems doctored’ – Atta Akyea reveals

Just in....
body-container-line