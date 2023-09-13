Prof Justice Samuel Date-Bah receives Life Time Achievement Award

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, has conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award on a Retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Professor Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah for his “exceptional contribution” to Ghanaian law.

The award was organized by the Faculty of Law, University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

Professor Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana from 2003 to 2013.

Before that, he served as a Special Legal Adviser at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London for twenty years and was responsible for legal advisory and negotiating service to member states of the Commonwealth.

Mr Dame said the accomplishments of Justice Prof Date-Bah in the law are far too many to recount.

He added Justice Date-Bah’s life has been the life and history of legal education in Ghana. He enrolled in the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana in 1962, just three years after its establishment in 1959, completed in 1965 and called to the Bar in 1969. Since then, Justice Date-Bah’s contribution to legal education has been legendary.

The Minister said a 209-page book titled “Materials on Torts” co-authored by Date-Bah and Fiadjoe, became the cornerstone of the study of torts and contract law.

The Minister noted that Justice Date-Bah's 10 years at the Supreme Court was when he made his greatest contributions to Ghanaian law. He demonstrated that the law is much more than a set of rules and regulations but the reflection of the policy decisions that a country must make to address the difficulties it faces.