ECOWAS "spoiling things" in Niger with planned military ambush — Analyst

Headlines Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, Ghanaian military analyst
A Ghanaian academic and military analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso has accused the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of worsening the situation in Niger by planning a military intervention.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio’s Town Hall Talk show on Friday, August 18, he said ECOWAS should have focused on negotiations instead of using troops to potentially reverse the coup.

"What we could have done was negotiate to bring back democratic rule to Niger, not the military intervention force; they're rather making it difficult for negotiation," said Mr. Antwi Danso, who serves as Dean of Academic Affairs at Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

Mr. Antwi Danso argued that ECOWAS is being counterproductive with its confrontation approach.

The analyst also questioned the state of democracy across Africa suggesting that ECOWAS should focus on ensuring good governance rather than rushing to use force in member states like Niger.

"Is there democracy in Africa? We need to ask these questions critically," he said.

"There are several constitutional coups in Africa where leaders come to power and change the constitution to stay longer in office. ECOWAS should ensure there is good governance in Africa," the analyst added.

ECOWAS has condemned last month's coup in Niger, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani against democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

