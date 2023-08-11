ModernGhana logo
11.08.2023

‘We’re in difficult economic conditions; be sensitive’ — NPP youth organiser tells BoG 

11.08.2023

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admonished the Bank of Ghana (BoG), urging the central bank to be sensitive to the hard times.

Mustapha's comment follows the profligate expenditure of the central banks in 2022.

During Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Salam Mustapha did not entirely condemn the actions of the bank authorities.

However, he expressed concern over certain aspects of the report that saw the central bank incurring GHS60.8billion in 2022.

Specifically, he highlighted the huge allowances paid to the bank's Directors at a time many Ghanaians are grappling with economic difficulties.

"We are in an austerity period. They should be a bit sensitive. When you check the allowances they paid to their Board of Directors and so on and so forth, it wasn't appropriate.

“They should be mindful of the times in which we are," Mustapha stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
