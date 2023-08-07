ModernGhana logo
Be ready to forgive daily if you want a happy marriage — Relationship Coach

For a marriage to thrive, couples must cultivate a spirit of forgiveness, according to Nigerian relationship coach Solomon Buchi.

In a tweet on Monday, August 7, Buchi advised partners that the key to marital happiness is being ready to forgive "wrongs at all times."

According to him, spouses need to go into marriage expecting to forgive their partner regularly - even daily - in order to cultivate an environment of trust and mutual care.

He wrote, "If you want to be happy in marriage, you'll need to forgive every day. In fact, it's better you budget some future forgiveness for your partner in advance, because they'll hurt you, intentionally or unintentionally."

Mr. Buchi explained that resenting a partner for their mistakes and hurtful actions will only breed unhappiness and alienation in the marriage.

Instead, he advised spouses to choose forgiveness to remain "free" from negativity.

He warned, "If you decide to resent them, it'll kill you, 'cos imagine resenting someone you'll live forever with? The resentment can't help. You have no other noble choice than forgive and be free."

The expert stressed that forgiveness, done with a genuine heart allows couples to move past conflict and focus on building a loving and secure partnership.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

