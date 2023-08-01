12 high courts to sit during legal vacation

As the Judiciary commences its two-month legal vacation today, Tuesday, 1st August 2023, the Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has designated 12 out of the 42 High Courts within the Law Court Complex in Accra to remain operational during this period.

The legal vacation, which will run until September 30, 2023, will see the suspension of activities in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and some High Courts.

However, to ensure a continuous and efficient justice system, the Chief Justice has arranged for 12 High Courts to hold sessions during the vacation.

The 12 High Courts designated to sit during the legal vacation are as follows:

Commercial Court 2

Commercial Court 10

Criminal Court 1

Criminal Court 3

General Jurisdiction Court 12

General Jurisdiction Court 9

General Jurisdiction Court 6

General Jurisdiction Court 3

Financial Court 2

Land Court 10

Land Court 3

Probate Court 3

Each of these courts will be presided over by experienced and respected judges:

His Lordship Justice Francis Obiri (Commercial Court)

Her Ladyship Justice Adelaide Abui Keddey (Commercial Court 10)

Her Ladyship Justice Ruby Aryeetey (Criminal Court 1)

Her Ladyship Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh (Criminal Court)

His Lordship Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah (General Jurisdiction 12)

Her Ladyship Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay (General Jurisdiction 9)

Her Ladyship Justice Abena Amponsah Buansi (General Jurisdiction 6)

Her Ladyship Justice Marian Affoh (General Jurisdiction 3)

His Lordship Justice Edward Twum (Financial Court 2)

His Lordship Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei (Land Court 10)

Her Ladyship Justice Jennifer Anne Myers Ahmed (Land Court 3)

Her Ladyship Justice Sarah Aryee (Probate Court 3)

By designating these courts and appointing experienced judges to oversee the proceedings, the Chief Justice aims to prevent any vacuum in the judicial system and ensure that essential legal matters continue to be addressed during the vacation.

— classfmonline