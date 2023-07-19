ModernGhana logo
Quayson trial: Akufo-Addo will go down as Ghana's worst president – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the ongoing criminal trial against the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr. Nartey George defended the decision of the Minority Caucus to boycott plenary on Gyakye Quayson’s trial days to solidarise with him arguing it is a protest against injustice and targeted prosecution.

He insisted that until all charges against the Assin North lawmaker are dropped, members will not rescind their decision.

“We will not go to the plenary. There are cases such as that of NAM1 and Menzgold and you decide to prosecute James Gyakye Quayson on a daily basis. Any day they take our colleague to court, we will abandon the plenary. Anyway, NPP MPs have abandoned the plenary and are following Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia around the country and campaigning.”

He further charged that President Akufo-Addo was sold to Ghanaians as a civil rights defender but has turned out to be the worst autocrat Ghana has ever seen.

“Akufo-Addo was sold to us as a defender of civil liberty, as a doer of the rule of law but has turned out to be worse, the most despotic military ruler that Ghana has ever seen. He abuses the public institutions of state and we must call him out and tell him he is an arrant and a despot and say that we will arise up to him because that is what our National Anthem enjoins us to do. He will go down in the history of this country as the worst president and most undemocratic person.

“The president is being despotic and prosecuting a legitimately elected MP and he is colluding with the judiciary to do this to James Gyakye Quayson.”

By Kabah Atawoge

