ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’ve never been to Bepotenten – Galamsey queen tells Court

Headlines Ive never been to Bepotenten – Galamsey queen tells Court
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

En Huang, aka, Aisha Huang, an alleged illegal miner, has told an Accra High Court that she has never been to Bepotenten in the Ashanti Region for any illegal mining activities.

She has also denied meeting farm owners to secure lands for illegal mining activities, claiming she was not fluent in the Twi Language.

“I have never had any conversation in Twi language anywhere,” Aisha said while answering questions under cross-examination by Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecution.

Aisha Huang admitted owning a supermarket in Ahodwo, Kumasi, by name Aisha Supermarket.

According to her, the official name of her company was Golden Asia Company Limited, which had the objectives of dealing in the import and export of general goods and mining services.

She explained that although mining was part of her company’s objectives, she did not have a permit to engage in mining.

En Huang admitted that she was a director of the company and not the secretary.

She said she operated the supermarket from 2013 to 2018 and that she had permit to operate that business (supermarket).

En Huang is standing trial on the charges of undertaking mining operations without license, facilitating the participation of persons to engage in illegal mining and re-entering Ghana though prohibited.

She has pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has remanded her into lawful custody.

Hearing has been adjourned.
Source: GNA

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Bawumia is a liability to the ticket of the NPP in 2024; he will send them to opposition - Felix Kwakye Ofosu Bawumia is a liability to the ticket of the NPP in 2024; he will send them to op...

57 minutes ago

AR: Clash between land guards and woodworkers sends two people to the hospital A/R: Clash between land guards and woodworkers sends two people to the hospital

57 minutes ago

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini Ghanaians are going through hard times; look into $2m Sky Train deal - Alhassan ...

1 hour ago

Opposition questions 'resultless' OSP in tackling corruption Opposition questions 'resultless' OSP in tackling corruption

1 hour ago

Quayson trial: Minority boycotts parliament 4th time Quayson trial: Minority boycotts parliament 4th time

1 hour ago

Ive never been to Bepotenten – Galamsey queen tells Court I’ve never been to Bepotenten – Galamsey queen tells Court

1 hour ago

Momo fraud: Dont entertain conversations about your account – MTN warn customers Momo fraud: Don’t entertain conversations about your account – MTN warn customer...

1 hour ago

Bortianor shooting: Distraught mother goes naked, drags bare bottom on ground, breaks eggs to curse sons' killers Bortianor shooting: Distraught mother goes naked, drags bare bottom on ground, b...

6 hours ago

Journalists tour areas destroyed by mining activities in Eastern Region Journalists tour areas destroyed by mining activities in Eastern Region

6 hours ago

Monetization of Ghanas politics very scary — Prof Oppong Koranteng Monetization of Ghana’s politics very scary — Prof Oppong Koranteng

Just in....
body-container-line