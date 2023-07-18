ModernGhana logo
Afienya–Dwenhye metal bridge near collapse, residents express fear  

Residents in the communities in the environs of Afienya-Dwenya metal bridge are in a grip of fear over the collapse of the bridge.

The rusty bridge has deep and wide holes, looking so weak that the metal lane at the top is on the verge of collapsing.

A tour by the Ghana News Agency at the facility gathered that the bridge was a convenient means used by tipper trucks, taxi cabs, and motorbikes to reach other suburbs in the district without any traffic, such as Shill Hills, Somanya, and Ningo-Prampram.

Mr Mohammed Habibu-Awudu, Assemblyman for Afienya, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the residence associations, in collaboration with the Tipper Trucks Association of Ghana, decided to fix the mental bridge as a temporary measure within the area.

He said the road networks in the communities, which served as alternatives were also in poor shape and called on the Ghana Highways Authority to speed up work on the roads to ease movements and called on authorities to as a matter of urgency, work on the nearly collapsed bridge in addition to the roads.

GNA

