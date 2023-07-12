ModernGhana logo
Opanin Kwabena Mensah donates 40 copies of his book to Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education

By Okunini Kwame Adonteng II Contributor
Opanin Kwabena Mensah an old student of Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education has donated 40 copies of his book titled "The Thunder in my Frema" to the school.

The presentation was done by Opanin Kwabena yesterday, Monday, 10th July 2023 at the College Principal's Office.

The book is purposely to inspire young generations to know their purpose of existence and work very hard to achieve something significant in life.

Opanin added that his Alma Mater provided him with the best tuition and moral training and made him a responsible citizen of the country. ‘‘I thought that giving back to the same school, would help Teachers to build up their future so they can give their contributions to their country, their fellow man and the world at large,’’ he said.

Opanin Kwabena Mensah was supported by Mr. Akoto and other Alumni members to present 40 copies of the book to the school. They reiterated the fact that, apart from this presentation, they have plans to continually support the College. This in their view will increase academic and discipline in the school.

The College Principal, Dr. (Mrs.) Phyllis Agyeman Nyarko received the books on behalf of the school.

She express her gratitude to Opanin Kwabena and his colleagues for the kind gesture and promised to keep the books in the school library, so all students will get access to them.

