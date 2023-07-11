Former northern regional minister calls for restraint between Dagombas and Konkonbas

Amid escalating tensions between the Dagomba and Konkonba Youth Associations, an urgent plea for restraint has been made by Hon. Salifu Sa-eed, the former Northern Regional Minister and Former Chairman of the Regional Security Council.

Expressing deep concern over the recent incendiary pronouncements by some individuals, he emphasized the need for all parties involved to exercise utmost restraint and work towards peaceful coexistence.

The Former Regional Minister in a statement expressed worry over the potential discord between the two communities that could be exacerbated by certain inflammatory comments on social media which only served to divide.

To him such platforms must be utilized for connection and understanding instead of channels for spreading hatred and sowing division.

Hon. Salifu Sa-eed implored members of the Dagomba and Konkomba communities to be mindful of their words and actions by refraining from making statements that could incite violence.

Hon. Salifu Sa-eed further called upon the leaders of both communities to exhibit true leadership by urging their tribesmen to abstain from actions that may jeopardize the hard-earned peace enjoyed in the region over the years.

He emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of all to promote peace, harmony, and reconciliation, preserving the longstanding history of coexistence and neighbourliness that the region has proudly upheld.

"Journalism also plays a vital role in shaping public opinion, and it is crucial for media outlets to act ethically and responsibly," he added.

Hon. Salifu Sa-eed urged journalists to adopt a conflict-sensitive approach in their reporting, avoiding sensationalism and bias that could further escalate tensions.

Responsible journalism, he asserts, should foster dialogue, understanding, and unity among diverse communities.

Highlighting the strength found in unity, Hon. Salifu Sa-eed underscored the generations-long coexistence, shared values, traditions, and aspirations of the Dagomba and Konkonba communities.

He advised that upon this shared heritage, the path to peaceful coexistence must be built, reaffirming the commitment to harmony.

The former minister urged community leaders, religious organizations, civil society groups, and individuals of goodwill to actively engage in dialogue and mediation between the two ethnic groups.

He noted that through open and honest conversations that seek to understand differing perspectives, wounds can be healed, and peace can be consolidated.