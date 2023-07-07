The Ghana Garden and Flower Show 2023 launched

Strategic Communication Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), the visionary driving force behind the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM), has officially launched the 2023 Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) in a picturesque garden within the Stratcomm Africa office premises.

The 11th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show was officially launched by Ms. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, Ghana, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Ms. Ruka Sanusi, Executive Director of the Ghana Climate Innovation Center (GCIC). This remarkable event saw the convergence of garden enthusiasts, esteemed horticultural experts, experts in climate change, GGFM members and the media, to celebrate the inherent beauty and profound significance of greening to help combat climate change.

This year's theme, "Green Fusion: Collaborating for Climate Action," focuses on the crucial role of all stakeholders and the need to collaborate to fight climate change. This theme encourages individuals, communities, businesses, government agencies, and environmental organisations to collaborate in implementing sustainable practices in agriculture, floriculture, and horticulture, raising awareness, and driving impactful initiatives. Through collective action, stakeholders can contribute to mitigating climate change and creating a more sustainable future for Ghana.

During the launch, Mrs. Sharon Anim, Marketing Communication Manager of Stratcomm Africa, highlighted the transformative power of gardening and flower appreciation in Ghana. She emphasized the crucial role of collaboration and collective action in addressing climate change. She said, “The International Public Relations Association (IPRA), in January 2023, launched Climate Change Communication Guidelines .These guidelines highlight the power of communication professionals to positively influence climate action through effective communication”. Mrs. Anim expressed Stratcomm Africa's commitment to utilizing its communication expertise to showcase the commercial and environmental benefits of floriculture, horticulture, and agriculture while actively contributing to the fight against climate change. She further urged individuals to embrace their role as stewards of God's creation and the moral responsibility to protect and preserve the environment.

Keynote speaker Ms. Ruka Sanusi, Executive Director of the Ghana Climate Innovation Center (GCIC), passionately emphasized the significance of collective efforts in combating climate change. Addressing the audience, she issued a powerful call to action, specifically urging women entrepreneurs in the green economy to step forward and embrace business climate action. Ms. Sanusi stated, "Today, I charge every one of you to join the movement of business climate action, with a special focus on women entrepreneurs in the green economy." Her inspiring words highlighted the pivotal role that women entrepreneurs can play in driving sustainable practices and fostering a greener future for all.

The event launch provided a captivating glimpse into the extraordinary experiences that await attendees at the upcoming Ghana Garden and Flower Show 2023. Scheduled to take place from August 30th to September 3rd, 2023, the Show promises to be an awe-inspiring exhibition of nature's wonders. This initiative aims to contribute to the fight against climate change, poverty alleviation, and the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by promoting a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier, and more Beautiful Ghana.

Ms. Angela Lusigi (Resident Representative, Ghana, United Nations Development Program- UNDP), who led the launch of the 2023 Ghana Garden and Flower Show and the unveiling of the associated theme said, “ Climate action is close to our heart because if we do not address climate change, none of the sustainable development goals will be achieved”. “To implement activities around climate action, we need strong partners who can mobilise resources and support climate financing”, she emphasized.

The launch had in attendance, Ms. Esther N.A Cobbah (The CEO of Stratcomm Africa), Madam Ortal Popoviz (Head of Consul & Administration of the Israeli Embassy), Mr. Philip Quaye (Vice President of the Ghana Institute of Horticulturists) and Mr. Patrick Masoperh, a renowned floriculture specialist and a key member of GGFM.

The year’s show will feature various activities, including the Israeli Green Innovation Challenge (IGIC), Green to Riches Youth Conference, Little Green Fingers (Gardening workshop for children), Gardening Masterclasses and Workshops for adults and fun activities such as - Karaoke Night, Fashion Show in the Park, Movie Night, Games, and many more.

