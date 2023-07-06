Australian High Commission funded solar-powered water project commissioned at Zagyuri Community

Access to clean and safe water is a fundamental human right, yet many communities in Ghana continue to suffer from lack of potable water and the devastating impact of waterborne diseases.

In view of that Zagyuri community of the Sagnerigu Municipality in the Northern Region has been provided with a sustainable solar water supply system to improve the all-round wellbeing of women for greater economic productivity and growth.

Fix That Pump, a Sustainable Water and Community Development Organisation that provided the 30,000-litre solar-powered water system at Zagyuri Community funded by the Australian High Commission to Ghana was to help address water crisis issues the residents and nearby communities have been battling with in accessing good portable water for both domestic and commercial use.

The water project, which installation started in January 2023 aimed to address the pressing water crisis faced by the over 15,000 residents of Zagyuri, while bringing about transformative benefits to various aspects of the community’s life.

This innovative project harnesses the power of the sun to provide a sustainable solution to the water needs of the community.

The solar panels, strategically placed to capture maximum sunlight, generate clean energy, which is then used to pump and distribute water to the 30,000-liter water storage tanks.

The project is also expected to enhance school attendance in the community through an improved sanitation and hygienic conditions among the students and facilities. It will also reduce the number of hours students spend in search of water and increase contact hours at school.

An Assistant Director at the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly & the Head of the Kanvilli Zonal Council, Madam Anita Anala, who represented the Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Mohammed Yakubu Ahmed believes that, the project will curtail the prevalence of waterborne diseases, allow the community to address health issues more effectively and enhance the overall well-being of its residents.

"This project marks a turning point in the community's journey toward a brighter and healthier future," she stated.

Cindy Apania, the Manager of Fix That Pump indicated that “Water is life and therefore, bringing something that represents life to the people for which they struggle daily for, is nothing short of impactful and fulfilling to me and the team.”

According to Douglas Baiden, the Projects Coordinator of Fix That Pump, “Education is the cornerstone of progress, and the solar pumping water system will play a pivotal role in enhancing educational opportunities for the youth of Zagyuri. Students will no longer be hindered by the lack of proper sanitation facilities. By providing clean water, the project will inspire students to attend school regularly, concentrate on their studies, and pursue their academic aspirations.”

Clemencia Thomas, a resident of the Zagyuri community in expressing her excitement indicated that the project is a symbol of hope for the community as its impact will extend to the socio-economic conditions of the community.