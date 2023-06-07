ModernGhana logo
OSP arrests Prof. Frimpong-Boateng over corruption-related activities

Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has put former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has been arrested.

The renowned heart surgeon was put under investigation following an invitation given to him by the Office weeks ago.

He was invited on corruption and corruption-related activities, particularly over his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

He was immediately granted bail of GH¢2 million after his purported arrest.

More soon
-3news.com

OSP arrests Prof. Frimpong-Boateng over corruption-related activities

