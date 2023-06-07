Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah has urged caterers in the School Feeding Programme requesting for an increment in the feeding amount per child to understand government's difficult position.

According to Gyewu-Appiah, Ghana, like many other nations, is currently experiencing difficult times, as acknowledged by the President himself.

During a discussion on TV3’s ‘New Day’ morning show, Gyewu-Appiah emphasized that the state of the economy is not favorable at the moment and called for caterers to be patient.

He said, “We are in very hard times. Even the President of the Republic has admitted that we are in extremely hard times. Has the president not said on occasions that we are really in difficult times in our country?”

“What we are saying is that, yes there has been a proposal that you [caterers] want an increment. We’re saying that we’re not in the right state of our economy,” Gyewu-Appiah further added.

He highlighted government's efforts in stabilising fuel prices, indicating that things are gradually improving and need more time to meet other demands.

“Just about two-three months ago we were buying a liter of diesel for 23 cedis. Now it has come down to 13 cedis….Even in the US, there were several protests about gas and the prices they went to. So we should know that it is very important that as of now, things are not at the right state but gradually things are getting back,” he stated.

Addressing the caterers' request for an increment, Gyewu-Appiah appealed for understanding, patience and time.

He said, “What I’m saying is that, if they [caterers] are saying that they want an increment, we’re just pleading with them that as things are getting better, we may go back to the drawing table and look at their grievances.”

According to him, although the proposed increase of GHS1.20 is on the table, he explained that government cannot go further at this time but it may be revisited in the future when the situation improves.

“For now, even with their grievances, the proposed 1.20 pesewas, government is willing to increase it.But to say that they want it at 2 cedis or 3 cedis is too much for now. It can be done later on but right now things are extremely difficult. So what we’re saying is this; caterers should understand the government. We have been with and still with them,” he explained.