Spend at least two hours with your books every day – NCCE urge pupils

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
As part of this year's Annual Citizenship Week Celebration, the Ho Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged thirty-five schools within the Ho Municipality.

This year's celebration is themed "30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy, Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Youth".

In addressing the pupils of Saint Francis R. C. Basic School, Ho Police Depot, Rev. Vincent Adzika, the Ho Municipal Director of NCCE urge the pupils to spend more time with their books.

He said pupils must make an effort to live right in all their endeavours to become useful citizens.

Ms. Cecilia Abla Aglobitse, the Headteacher of the school, encourages pupils to shun unacceptable social behaviours such as thievery, smoking, disrespect and bullying. She added engaging in social vices has never made anybody an important citizen.

Citizenship Week Celebration is one of the NCCE flagship projects introduced in 2012. It aims to remind pupils of their responsibilities as agents of change and future leaders who can help build a peaceful, strong, united democratic Ghana.

