NEIP launches National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week programme

As part of the Government's flagship programme to support startups and small businesses, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has launched the maiden NEIP Innovation and entrepreneurship week programme to support startups and small businesses across the country.

The launch forms part of NEIP's mandate of serving as a leading enabler for start-ups and innovation in Ghana.

Speaking at the press launch in the early hours of Wednesday 7th June, the Chief Executive Officer of NEIP, Mr. Kofi Ofori Nkansah said his outfit's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Celebration platform is to bring together the brightest minds, innovative ideas, and various opportunities that lie within the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem as part of efforts to encourage creativity and innovation.

This, he stressed, will include many engaging programs and initiatives designed to inspire, educate and connect aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow.

"We have developed a five-year strategic plan and this plan outlines NEIP's focus on being the enabler for innovation, startups, and entrepreneurship in Ghana," he said.

He added, "Throughout these celebrations, the participants will have the chance to take part in interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions, and thought-provoking keynotes delivered by industry leaders and experts. They will get the opportunity to sharpen their skills, broaden their horizons, and gain valuable insights into various facets of Innovation and entrepreneurship."

He noted that the innovation and start-up ecosystem is significantly different from the MSME ecosystem, requiring a tailor-made framework to make a meaningful impact in the innovation space.

He, therefore called on the entire Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem to join hands with NElP to pursue the innovation management programmes, to will spur the growth of the private sector and translate into more jobs being created for the youth.

The programmes outlined for the Innovation celebrations include the following:

Senior High School Innovation Challenge:

The SHS Innovation Challenge is a competition that will bring together students from second-cycle schools across Ghana. The event will be organized on a zonal basis, with schools from various zones participating in a series of innovation challenges. The Challenge will encourage students to develop innovative solutions to real-world problems, enhancing their critical thinking abilities and nurturing their entrepreneurial mindset. Schools that present the most Innovative Ideas and make it to the finals will be given awards and will get support from NEIP to commercialize their ideas and solutions.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Symposium;

The symposium will host stakeholders from academia, innovation space, investors, entrepreneurs, Policymakers, and others from the innovation and Entrepreneurship ecosystem. The summit will host keynote speakers who will be speaking on topics relating to innovation, Intellectual property, Licensing and Patenting of inventions, Copyrights, Innovation Regulation, and Innovation commercialization among others.

Hackathon Competition;

This will be an event for participants to engage collaboratively, using Technology over a short period to produce solutions for Sector-specific problems. Participants will showcase their ideas in front of a distinguished panel of judges and potential investors. This competition will not only foster a competitive spirit in participants but will also provide invaluable exposure and networking opportunities that can transform ideas into thriving businesses.

The NEIP Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase;

This will be a vibrant marketplace where Innovators and entrepreneurs can exhibit their innovative products and services. This will be organized on the sidelines of the symposium. The fair will showcase some of the Innovative products and services from NEIP beneficiaries.