Suame interchange project to start in August – Urban Roads

Physical works on the Suame interchange project in the Ashanti region are expected to start in August this year as designs for the project are being finalized.

The Ashanti Regional Director for the Urban Roads Department, Francis Gabrah, said that although physical works on the project have not yet started, the project campsite is nearing completion, and that work could even begin before August.

Mr. Gabrah said this when the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, on Tuesday led some officials to visit the project campsite.

“This is a design-and-build contract, where the contractor is responsible for both the design and construction of the project. We started the design in February, and it is expected to be completed by August. However, we are almost finished. We have submitted the preliminary design, and we are even likely to start physical works by July,” he added.

The Project Manager at Rango Construction, Mohammed Omar Fazzani, assured that work will commence on the project as soon as the designs are ready.

He stated that they are ahead of schedule and that they have received comments on the preliminary design submitted. He is positive that they will complete the 36-month project as planned.

Meanwhile, residents of the Ashanti Region have raised concerns about delays in the start of work on the Suame interchange project.

This has compelled the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region to appeal for the necessary processes to be expedited so that work can commence on the project.

