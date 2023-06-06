Let Love Lead: Renowned Philanthropist Big Dawood creates awareness on sanitation

In a display of unity and community spirit, Let Love Lead Big Dawood, an NGO pioneered by Renowned Philanthropist Big Dawood, embarked on its annual sanitation drive under the theme "Health. Wealth. Charity."

This remarkable event, held in collaboration with the Krowor, Ledzekuku, and Tema West Municipalities, saw the convergence of local leaders, businesses and enthusiastic volunteers committed to creating cleaner, healthier communities. It was also in light of the tragic explosion at Circle 8 years ago, which claimed over 150 lives due to poor sanitation.

Despite the uncertainty of the weather, the Ledzekuku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Honourable Joshua Nii Bortey and the manager of Palace Mall, Mr Mohammed Salami, were present, emphasizing the importance of corporate responsibility in uplifting society.

The Let Love Lead Big Dawood team, accompanied by a contingent from Zoomlion Ghana, a leading waste management company, set out to clean the gutters along the designated route at 8am with an eager aura.

Dawood Akwesi Agyemang, affectionately known as, Big Dawood and passionate volunteers, led by example in extracting excess waste from the gutters. The event attracted distinguished personalities such as Joshua Ampah of KECHE, Dr Poundz, and CODED OF 4x4, who showed their support for the initiative, responding to the Renowned Philanthropist's charisma and infectious charm. The team exemplified communal unity as they traversed the streets.

The spirited sanitation exercise stretched from the renowned Palace Mall in Spintex to the Baatsonaa Total Filling Station. With each step, the Let Love Lead Big Dawood team left behind a trail of cleanliness within the community.

As the sun set on this awe-inspiring day, the Let Love Lead Big Dawood team left an indelible mark on three municipalities. The memories of their infectious enthusiasm, coupled with the enduring impact of their efforts, will continue to inspire generations to come.

The significance of the day was not limited to the removal of litter and debris. In a gesture of compassion and solidarity, Let Love Lead Big Dawood donated to victims of the June 3, 2015 explosion, demonstrating their collective empathy and commitment.

However, this is not the only initiative. Let Love Lead Big Dawood has embarked on.

Big Dawood recently donated essential items to Suhum Otwe No. 2 (Kokobibiam), a suburb in the Eastern Region, including rice, tin tomatoes, oil, clothes, and shoes. He also constructed a mechanized borehole to provide clean water and transform the lives of the community's residents, earning him a chieftaincy title, NENE LARTEY OSAKONOR I.

The NGO organized a free health screening exercise in Mfantsiman West Municipality and distributed medical supplies to over 500 individuals, including children. Through undisclosed donations, the event empowered widows and single mothers in Cape Coast to become financially self-reliant.

In a remarkable display of generosity, Let Love Lead Big Dawood distributed 5,000 packs of food to residents in Accra, as well as free trotro rides and chocolates to commuters traveling on the Teshie-Nungua, Ashaiman, and Accra Mall routes.

Embracing the notion that children are the future as well as being a lover of kids, Let Love Lead Big Dawood donated essential items to the New Life Nungua Children's Home International.

These selfless acts of kindness and dedication to community upliftment show the unwavering commitment and love that Big Dawood holds for the less fortunate. Through their remarkable initiatives, they are reshaping communities and spreading the message that together, we can make a difference.