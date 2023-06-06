Consumption of cattle, goats and dogs banned in Bansi, Sapeliga after an outbreak of anthrax

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has confirmed the outbreak of anthrax at the Bansi Community in Binduri and Sapeliga Community in the Bawku West Districts respectively.

The confirmation comes following reports of a suspected anthrax outbreak on May 31.

Two samples taken from two cattle from the affected communities that were sent to Pong-Tamale Veterinary Laboratory have been confirmed positive for anthrax.

As of Friday, June 2, seven cattle and twenty-three sheep and goats were confirmed dead in the two named above communities.

In addition, 13 suspected human anthrax cases including one death have been reported in Bansi Community in the Binduri District.

Concerned about the outbreak, the Upper East Regional Council has taken key measures to curb the spread of the anthrax.

Among the measures, the slaughtering and consumption of cattle, goats, and dogs have been banned for a month.

“That effective today 5th June, 2023 a ban is hereby placed on the movement of all small ruminants (sheep, goat, pigs), cattle, and dogs from the Eastern corridor of the Region including Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Pusiga, Garu, Tempane and Binduri Districts.

“That Municipal and District Chief Executives are to ensure that slaughtering, sales and consumption of cattle, sheep, goats, and dogs are banned for a period of one (1) month effective 6th June, 2023,” parts of the release from the Upper East Regional Council said on Monday.

The Police have been instructed to apprehend or arrest any person or group of persons who flout(s) this directive.

Below is a copy of the release:

PRESS RELEASE

CONFIRMED OUTBREAK OF ANTHRAX AT BANSI AND SAPELIGA COMMUNITIES IN THE UPPER EAST REGION

At the emergency meeting of the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee held on Monday 5th June, 2023 to examine suspected outbreak of anthrax in the Eastern part of the region, namely; Bansi Community in Binduri, and Sapeliga Community in the Bawku West Districts respectively, following the notification of a suspected anthrax outbreak on the 31st May, 2023 to the region. Two (2) samples taken from two (2) cattle from the affected communities that were sent to Pong Tamale Veterinary Laboratory have been confirmed positive for anthrax. Therefore, an outbreak of anthrax has been confirmed in these two (2) Districts.

2. As of Friday, 2nd June, 2023 seven (7) cattle and twenty-three (23) sheep and goats were confirmed dead in the two (2) named above communities.

3. Among humans, as of 5th June, 2023 thirteen (13) suspected human anthrax cases including one (1) death have been reported from Bansi Community in the Binduri District. Eleven (11) human samples have been sent to Pong-Tamale Veterinary Laboratory and are awaiting Laboratory results.

4. The Committee took the following decisions to curb the spread of the anthrax outbreak in the region:

1. That effective today 5th June, 2023 a ban is hereby placed on the movement of all small ruminants (sheep, goat, pigs), cattle and dogs from the Eastern corridor of the Region including Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Pusiga, Garu, Tempane and Binduri Districts.

2. That Municipal and District Chief Executives are to ensure that slaughtering, sales and consumption of cattle, sheep, goats and dogs are banned for a period of one (1) month effective 6th June, 2023.

The Police have been instructed to apprehend or arrest any person or group of persons who flout(s) this directive.

3. Meanwhile, Veterinary Officers have been directed to commence anthrax vaccination of the following categories of animals immediately (cattle, dogs, sheep and goats).

4. All Owners of animals are to make their animals available for vaccination at their respective places of residence. The anthrax vaccination is free for now.

5. The Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee chaired by the Hon. Regional Minister requests the support and cooperation of all stakeholders at this moment before the outbreak becomes a Regional/National catastrophic.

4. Thank you.

ALHAJI ABUBAKARI INUSAH

CHIEF DIRECTOR/RCD for: REGIONAL MINISTER