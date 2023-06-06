ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stop your kwashiokor school feeding programme if you can only give 1Cedi per child – Oliver Barker to Gov’t

Social News Oliver Barker, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker, lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement

Outspoken social activist and #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor has called on government to either increase the allocation per child under the School Feeding Programme or scrap it entirely.

In a tweet on Tuesday, June 6, Mr. Vormawor expressed displeasure at the GH¢1 allocation per child.

"If we are only willing to spend ¢1 Ghana cedi per child, I honestly think the Government should stop the school feeding programme,” he expressed.

He questioned how caterers could survive in the programme with the little amount per child.

Mr. Vormawor warned that "very soon, either a major scandal will break that some caterers are mixing saw dust into their food; or we are nearing major outbreak of food poisoning that will result in the death of school children."

He described the current allocation as "the largest Government funded 'Kwashiorkor' programme I have ever seen."

The School Feeding Programme aims to promote health and nutrition by providing daily meals to pupils in public basic schools in the country.

However, critics say the current funding is woefully inadequate, coupled with non-payment of caterers’ allowances.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Major Mahama Trial: l was at the wrong place at the wrong time— accused Major Mahama Trial: " l was at the wrong place at the wrong time"— accused

28 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Atta attaches Media General to GHS10m defamation suit against Captain Smart Ken Ofori-Atta attaches Media General to GHS10m defamation suit against Captain ...

28 minutes ago

Blaming Mahama for Ghanas energy debt unfortunate, World Bank boss partisan – Kwabena Donkor Blaming Mahama for Ghana’s energy debt unfortunate, World Bank boss partisan – ...

1 hour ago

Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu Court Gives Alhaji Ziblim 48hours to appear over financial loss to the state

1 hour ago

Patients in danger as Ghanaian nurses rush for UKs NHS Patients in danger as Ghanaian nurses rush for UK’s NHS

1 hour ago

Saglemi Housing trial: Court orders former Chief Director to appear for plea to be taken within 48hrs Saglemi Housing trial: Court orders former Chief Director to appear for plea to ...

1 hour ago

Parliament resumes today Parliament resumes today

2 hours ago

It's going too far — Sonnie Badu calls for truce in Nogokpo, Agyinasare war ‘It's going too far’ —​​​​​​​ Sonnie Badu calls for truce in Nogokpo, Agyinasare...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement Stop your kwashiokor school feeding programme if you can only give 1Cedi per chi...

2 hours ago

Plastic waste key in Ghana's environmental pollution – Survey Plastic waste key in Ghana's environmental pollution – Survey

Latest: News
body-container-line