Stop your kwashiokor school feeding programme if you can only give 1Cedi per child – Oliver Barker to Gov’t

Outspoken social activist and #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor has called on government to either increase the allocation per child under the School Feeding Programme or scrap it entirely.

In a tweet on Tuesday, June 6, Mr. Vormawor expressed displeasure at the GH¢1 allocation per child.

"If we are only willing to spend ¢1 Ghana cedi per child, I honestly think the Government should stop the school feeding programme,” he expressed.

He questioned how caterers could survive in the programme with the little amount per child.

Mr. Vormawor warned that "very soon, either a major scandal will break that some caterers are mixing saw dust into their food; or we are nearing major outbreak of food poisoning that will result in the death of school children."

He described the current allocation as "the largest Government funded 'Kwashiorkor' programme I have ever seen."

The School Feeding Programme aims to promote health and nutrition by providing daily meals to pupils in public basic schools in the country.

However, critics say the current funding is woefully inadequate, coupled with non-payment of caterers’ allowances.