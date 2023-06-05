Gonja, Mamprusi clash over Lukula: A serious security threat to peace in Tampulma area of North Gonja

The Tampulma Traditional Council (TTC) and the Tampulma Youth Association (TYA) wish to express their dismay at the unfortunate clashes that took place at Lukula and Nyogbini in the Tampulma Area of the North Gonja District of the Savanna Region on the 1st of June 2023. We believed that, elite groups such as the Gonjas and the Mamprusis could have sorted out their differences using the court system instead of taking arms at each other.

However, we also think that the confrontation was not necessary since none of the two groups have any stake on the piece of land they are fighting over. Lukula and its seven sister communities including; Nyogbini, Sekpege No2, Mampeasem, Kuldani, Sakpala, Zoyiri, Bugsa and Sagya are all Mamprusi settler communities located on the Tampulma land and this is well known by all Mamprusis including the settlers. The Over Lord of Mamprugu the Nayiri, His Royal Highness, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga is very much aware of the issue and has severally discussed this with the Paramount Chief of the Tampulma Traditional Area (Kadichari-Tina) and also made it known to Soo-Naba, Paramount Chief of the Soo Traditional Area.

The activities of June 1st, 2023 at Lukula is also a living testimony to the series of threats, intimidations and attacks that the Tampulma people have endured in the hands of the Gonjas of Daboya and their allies for the past 23 years since the Tampulma Ethnic Group enskined their Paramount Chief on the 18th of June 2000 after a long period of its dormancy. Some of the incidents of attacks are catalogue below;

On the 1st of March 2016, Tampulma Paramount Chief’s twelve-member entourage was physically attacked at the forecourt of the Jakpa Palace at Damongo by warriors from the Wasipe Palace when our chief was officially invited by The Over Lord of Gonja Kingdom to attend a Gonja Traditional Council meeting for him to discuss our application for recognition and onward recommendation of our paramountcy to the National House of Chiefs for its gazette. This occurred during the Traditional council meeting where all chiefs from the Gonja Traditional council were in attendance and chaired by His Royal Highness, the late Yabum- Wura Tuntunba Borrisa II who witnessed the attack himself and which resulted in serious casualties amongst the entourage.

Secondly, in January 2018, Wasipe Warriors supported by their allies again attacked and burnt down two Tampulma communities (Salugu and Dissah), leading to the death of two persons and the destruction of tons of food stuffs valued at several thousands of Ghana cedis since that was just the peak of the harvest season

On the side of the Mamprusi communities, Nyogbini was first burnt down in 2011, followed by Lukula in 2019, Mampeasem in April, 2023 and finally the recent clashes involving Lukula and Nyogbini.

These persistent attacks perpetuated on the people informed the Tampulma ethnic group to opt for the North East Region when the Government decided to create the two new regions out of the then Northern Region in 2017 since it was no more possible for the group to continue to co- exist with the Gonjas of Daboya in the same region going into the future.

We also wish to cease this opportunity to debunk the erroneous impression put up by the Gonjas of Daboya that Tampulmas are taking Gonja lands and handing them over to Mamprusis. We wish to state unequivocally that, that is a complete fallacy and blatant lies. The fact of the case is that, Tampulmas are a complete independent Ethnic Group who owns their own land and for that matter has their own Paramount Chief.

Tampulma land is not only limited to the North Gonja District but extends to the Wa East District of the Upper West Region where we have Tampulma communities such as Belle, Holmun, Motigu, Ducie among others.

The establishment of the Mole Game Reserve which saw the force re-location of over twenty (20) Tampulma communities over the period 1960 -1964 to pave way for the reserve and which has about three-quarters (¾) of its land area in the Tampulma land separates the Tampulmas of the east from those of the west

We also wish to state that, Tampulmas are not re-locating to the North East region to be subjects of the Mampurugu Kingdom but as an independent ethnic group with their own Traditional council and a Paramount Chief. Tampulmas therefore, have no any intention to cede even an inch of Tampulma land to any ethnic group.

Tampulmas are re-locating to the North East on security reasons so as to end the persistent intimidations, harassment and threats of attacks on their lives. The recent clashes sent a lot of fears across the area as most communities were seen packing off to safety for fear that they could be victims of the clashes. The people of the area are also living under threats as they keep witnessing in their daily lives, arms and ammunitions being carried through their communities to areas of disturbances.

The people of Tampulma land however, wish to appreciate Government efforts so far made in the demarcation process and hope that more efforts would be made to complete the programme in good time.

The Tampulma area also serves as the food basket for the five Northern regions and beyond. To ensure that farmers in the area carry on their farming activities safely, we are appealing to Government to provide enough security to protect them in these trying times.

To conclude, we wish to use this opportunity to also request for our inclusion into any Government fact finding commission that may be instituted to look into these disturbances since we are a major stakeholder in the case.

Thank you.

Signed

KADICHARI-TINA, MUSAH MAHAMADU II

PARAMOUNT CHIEF, TAMPULMA TRADITIONAL AREA

Signed

BUGLI MUSAH

CHAIRMAN, TAMPULMA YOUTH ASSOCIATION

Signed

AMADU LATIF

SECRETARY, TAMPULMA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL