Accra-Kumasi highway dualization: Road Ministry begins construction of four major by-passes soon

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has mobilized eight local contractors for the construction of four major by-passes on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The contractors are expected to begin work on the sites by June 15, 2023, according to a pre-commencement meeting held on June 1, 2023, between the Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah and the contractors.

The four major by-passes - the 11.6Km Osino by-pass, the 6.1 Km Anyinam bypass, the 10.6Km Enyiresi by-pass, and the 13.5Km Konongo by-pass - are part of the government's efforts to dualize the Accra-Kumasi highway to reduce vehicular traffic and accidents, as well as enhance the free movement of goods and people.

The selected contractors for the project are Justmoh Construction Limited, First Sky Limited, Hardwick Limited, Nag Fairmount Co. Limited, Memphis Metropolitan Limited, Resources Access Limited, Joshob Construction Co. Limited, and Kofi Job Company Limited.

In a statement, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah noted that the construction of the by-passes is a major priority of the government. He thanked the selected contractors for their "continuous partnership with government for the development of our nation's infrastructure."

The construction of the by-passes is expected to have a significant impact on the transportation sector, particularly in the movement of goods and people between Accra and Kumasi and to other parts of the country.

The dualization of the highway will not only reduce traffic congestion but also enhance road safety, leading to a reduction in accidents.

The involvement of local contractors in the project is expected to create employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of the economy.

