Conflict in Bawku breaks my heart - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for collaboration to bring lasting peace to Bawku and its environs in the Upper East Region.

Speaking to Chiefs and Queenmothers of the Region on Wednesday, May 31, the Vice President said the conflict in Bawku breaks his heart.

“As a son of the soil, my heart breaks about what is happening in Bawku. The conflict in Bawku is very unfortunate because we are really one people, and we should be together, and not fighting,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

In his engagement with the traditional leaders, the Vice President said it is his hope that the efforts of government led by the National House of Chiefs and Otumfuo will finally end the conflict in Bawku.

“And so I hope that the initiatives that Government has initiated through the House of Chiefs and the Otumfuo that is ongoing will help us to bring lasting peace to the Bawku area and therefore help us develop our part of the country, because conflict leads to poverty and that has been shown very clearly.

“For us on the part of Government, we understand that to prevent conflict and to enhance peace, we have to make sure that development in Ghana is inclusive. Everybody must feel a part of the development that we see in the country. When people are excluded, they are more susceptible to extremist ideas,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia argued.

During his visit to Upper East Region, the Vice President joined Traditional leaders and the peoples of the region for the commissioning of the renovated Regional House of Chiefs office complex today.

He was in the company of the United States Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Virginia Palmer, and the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.