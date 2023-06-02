ModernGhana logo
Zebilla: Three Fulanis hospitalised, over 15 houses burnt, two cattle killed for alleged raping of heavily pregnant woman

Social News
Over 15 houses belonging to Fulanis in the Kopella and Zeogo communities in Binaba in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region were set ablaze.

Three Fulani herdsmen have been hospitalised at Zebilla government hospital battling for their lives.

This incident occurred after a Fulani allegedly raped a 5-month pregnant woman and assaulted her.

On Wednesday, May 31 the pregnant woman together with her colleagues woke up at dawn to go to the bush to pick shea nut seeds.

According to the victim, she decided to free herself in the bush.

She alleged that a Fulani herdsman appeared behind her demanding sex and threatened to kill her if she tries to resist.

The victim indicated that she struggled with the Fulani man in the bush who pulled out a knife and cut her multiple times.

According to her, she fell unconscious and her attacker had his way into her.

The situation angered the youth and residents in the area who went on a rampage by burning houses and destroying the properties of Fulanis in the community.

According to the youth, this is the second time the Fulanis have raped women in the area.

Hundreds of the Fulanis have since fled Kopella and Zeogo communities for fear of being even though the Binaba police have restored calm.

Two of the three Fulanis who have been admitted at the Zebilla hospital have also fled for fear of being killed.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

