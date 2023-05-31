ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.05.2023 Health

2023 WNTD: We must switch from tobacco farming to nutritious crop cultivation – Health Minister

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghana Health Minister, Hon Kwaku Agyeman-ManuGhana Health Minister, Hon Kwaku Agyeman-Manu
31.05.2023 LISTEN

The Ministry of Health has issued a press release to mark the 2023 World No Tobacco Day (WNTD).

In its release, the Ministry stressed the need for a focus on crop cultivation, insisting that efforts must be intensified to end tobacco farming.

“The switch from tobacco farming to nutritious crop cultivation will not only make food available in abundance for people across the nation but also improve the livelihood of farmers in the world at large,” parts of the Ministry of Health’s press release said on Wednesday, May 31.

World No Tobacco Day is commemorated around the World every year on May 31 to emphasize the harmful effects of tobacco products on people's health.

This year, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), World Health Organization, Ghana Health Service, Vision for Alternative Development (VALD), and other Civil Society Organisations join in with the focus on growing sustainable food crops instead of tobacco.

The theme for this year's commemoration is "We Need Food, Not Tobacco."

World No Tobacco Day 2023 serves as an opportunity to mobilize governments and policymakers to support the implementation of tobacco control laws and policies across the country.

This campaign also calls on civil society, academia, the media, and all individuals to support the government of Ghana in developing suitable strategies with the ultimate aim of creating a tobacco-free society.

Read the full release from the Ministry of Health below:

531202360423-txobsfer5l-629ce9bb-60fc-4fce-994f-3c63a45af00b

531202360448-uapctgfsrm-c9be70f8-88b0-4124-9c4c-84702dfc0615

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

NAPO didnt fly private jet to Monaco for birthday celebration – Spokesperson clarifies NAPO didn’t fly private jet to Monaco for birthday celebration – Spokesperson cl...

4 minutes ago

Conduct of Public Officers Act: We're ready to assist Cabinet — OccupyGhana Conduct of Public Officers Act: We're ready to assist Cabinet — OccupyGhana

4 minutes ago

Kumawu by-election: Vote-buying was the only way out for NPP – NDCs Amankwa Kumawu by-election: Vote-buying was the only way out for NPP – NDC’s Amankwa

4 minutes ago

79 trapped illegal miners exit through main exit of AngloGold's Obuasi mine 79 trapped illegal miners exit through main exit of AngloGold's Obuasi mine

4 minutes ago

Assin North by-election: NPP parliamentary hopefuls pick nomination forms Assin North by-election: NPP parliamentary hopefuls pick nomination forms

1 hour ago

Ghana Health Minister, Hon Kwaku Agyeman-Manu 2023 WNTD: We must switch from tobacco farming to nutritious crop cultivation – ...

1 hour ago

We are fully prepared to win Assin North seat - NPP National Youth Organizer We are fully prepared to win Assin North seat - NPP National Youth Organizer

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Manama with the President of the Korea-Africa Foundation, Ambassador Woon-Ki Lyeo middle and Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chairman of Jonah Capital left at the Korea- Africa Business Summit on Africa Day It's our duty to unlock the untapped potential of our youth – Mahama to African ...

3 hours ago

Four persons fighting for credibility at EC are being targeted by Akufo-Addo — Malik Basintale ‘Four persons fighting for credibility at EC are being targeted by Akufo-Addo‘ —...

4 hours ago

Gulf of Guinea needs to be protected from maritime attacks — Maritime Security Expert Gulf of Guinea needs to be protected from maritime attacks — Maritime Security E...

Latest: Health
body-container-line