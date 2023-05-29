Say No To Drugs: EzeIgbo Foundation embarks on awareness walk to campaign against drug abuse, drug trafficking

EzeIgbo Foundation, a foundation set up by the Paramount King of the Igbo Community in Ghana on Saturday, May 27, intensified its campaign against drug abuse.

The harmful use of substances and drugs continues to affect the health, physical, and emotional well-being of people in Ghana, in Africa, and across the world.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 15.3 million people across the world have substance abuse problems.

Concerned about rising drug abuse among the youth in Nigeria and Ghana, the EzeIgbo Foundation has decided to campaign against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

Led by its founder Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu on Saturday, the Foundation embarked on an awareness walk from La Presbyterian Nativity Church at Palm Wine Junction to El Wak Sports Stadium at 37.

The youth who joined the walk dubbed "Race Against Illicit Drug Trafficking and Abuse" displayed placards informing the public to say no to drug abuse and drug trafficking.

Engaging journalists on the sidelines of the walk, Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu, the Paramount King of the Igbo People in Ghana bemoaned how drug abuse is killing the future of the youth of today who are supposed to be leaders of tomorrow.

“One of the things that inspired us to come up with this idea is that when we look around Nigeria, Ghana, Africa, and the world we can see that our young people are being destroyed by the use of drugs.

"The youth who will be our future ladies are being destroyed by drug abuse….One of the major cancers killing the world today is the intake of cocaine and other hard drugs. We have come up to say no to drugs.

“If we do not take action we are going to destroy the lives of our sons and daughters and that is why we are saying no to drugs,” Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu stressed.

In an appeal, the founder of the EzeIgbo Foundation called for collective efforts to combat drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He indicated that governments must work together to clamp down on the operations of drug traffickers.

Not only governments, but Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu is confident that if parents, teachers, church leaders, the media, and every other person gets involved in the campaign against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, the future will be a better place.

He also warned Nigerians in Ghana that anyone involved in drug trafficking will not be shielded when arrested.

He vowed that he will together with his elders help the government of Ghana to jail any Nigerian who is arrested and found guilty of drug trafficking.

“If you are a Nigerian and you engage in drug trafficking and government arrests you we will support the government to ensure you go to jail. We will not be here and allow you to destroy a great nation like Ghana,” Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu said.

Speaking on the effects of drug abuse, Dr. Yennusom Maalug, a Specialist Psychiatrist at Pantang Hospital applauded EzeIgbo Foundation for the campaign against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

“This initiative by the Foundation is a step in the right direction. Substance abuse has been on the rise and will have a massive negative impact on society,” Dr. Yennusom Maalug intimated.

He advised that it is important that the youth desist from drug abuse. For those already addicted, he urged them to seek help from health professionals by visiting various health facilities, especially psychiatric hospitals.

Saturday’s walk was joined by the wife of Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu, sub-chiefs of the Igbo people in Ghana, Miss Ghana, Miss Nigeria, Miss Cameroon, Miss Burundi, Miss England, and many youths who are passionate about fighting drug abuse.