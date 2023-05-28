Covid-19: It’s not true pandemic was used as cover for corruption – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

28.05.2023 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 28, addressed the nation in the 29th edition of his famous ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ series.

His address provided updates on the status of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana and the recently sealed deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In his address, President Akufo-Addo refuted allegations that his government used the Covid-19 pandemic to engage in massive corruption.

He stressed that “The crisis was not used as cover for corrupt practices.”

In his address, the President declares that Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency in Ghana.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is over in Ghana. All restrictions at the airport and entry points have been lifted.

“Dare I say, that this too has passed. The emergency is over and we can safely lift the restrictions. We can hug, we can shake, we no longer wear face masks,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President continued, “We can now breathe that collective sigh of relief. The crisis itself has technically ended….We do not have any critical case.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo wants Ghanaians to be rest assured that his government will do everything in its power to get Ghana’s economy out of the current crisis.