BTU VC appeals for lecture theatre complex to enhance quality education

The Vice Chancellor of the Bolgatanga Technical University in the Upper East Region, Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, has reiterated the need for Government to provide the University with a lecture theatre complex.

“This would enable management to access the facility to provide quality teaching and learning to compliment government agenda of enhancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training(TVET) in meeting the mandate of technical university in producing quality human resources for the nation job industries,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor who made the call during the 11th graduation ceremony of the University which took place on the campus of the University, stressed that the situation of inadequate lecture halls was now becoming a huge challenge than before.

He disclosed that recently, the University had to give about ten lecture rooms for the installation of some electronic equipment for the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Project for teaching and learning and thereby compounding the situation.

He added that, with the launching of the University’s 10-year Strategic Plan for 2023-2032, the University, he was very optimistic of high enrolment figures, hence the urgent need for government to support the University with a lecture theatre complex.

He said, the University had introduced several new programmes at the Diploma, HND and Bachelor of Technology levels and hinted that plans are also far advanced to introduce Master of Science in its niche area of Agriculture

“We are still desirous of introducing new programmes in mining engineering, processing engineering as well as wielding and fabrication to take care of the growing mining industry needs within the Northern Ghana. Again, the University is considering extending the Competency Based Training to all programmes in the near future”, Professor Alnaa disclosed.

He explained that, in order to help provide competent based training of students in TVET to feed the manpower needs of the nation, the University had intensified its collaboration with industry, especially those in TVET areas to fine-tune its hand-on training to its graduates and for entrepreneurship development.

Professor Alnaa congratulated the 578 graduands who obtained Bachelor of Technology degrees, Higher National Diploma degrees and Professional Diploma degrees in Procurement and Logistics Management, Agriculture Engineering, Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management, Computerized Accounting, Scretaryship and Management, Marketing, Accountancy among others.

He said, he was happy that out of the 98 students who obtained first class, 60 of them were females and encouraged other female students to see their predecessors as role models to also obtain same grades.

The event which very colourful attracted people from all walks of life including stakeholders in education, traditional leaders and parents who accompanied their wards to the ceremony.

He urges them to find opportunities in the programmes pursued and create job to contribute to national development saying “ you are more than the job available on the market and so making effort to utilize the knowledge acquired would make you more valuable to society”.