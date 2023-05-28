ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.05.2023 Social News

One dead, five missing in boat disaster on Black Volta

One dead, five missing in boat disaster on Black Volta
28.05.2023 LISTEN

A boat disaster on the Black Volta in the Savannah Region has left one person dead, and about five others missing.

The disaster happened when the boat transporting the passengers from Dorkorchina to Kpandai capsized as a result of alleged overloading.

Mr. Kipo Sulemana, Bole District Director of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who confirmed the incident to Citi News on Saturday, May 27, said one person had died, two others survived the incident while about 5 others remained missing.

“They were traders who were coming from the northern part of the Bono side across to their villages, and they are always around the riverside up to the Côte d’Ivoire boundary. These people were coming from the northern side and when they got to a point, their canoe capsized. We recorded one death, a lady. The ladies were two with three men and the one who was driving the engine boat is yet to be recovered to know whether he is alive or not.”

NADMO also disclosed that the boat was loaded with the victims and goods at the time the accident happened.

Mr. Sulemana had earlier told the Ghana News Agency that the part of the lake where they were travelling was littered with tree stumps which allegedly caused the accident.

He said where the incident happened was inaccessible, adding NADMO was relying on local people to help rescue those missing.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

We must thank God for exposing corrupt, pretender Akufo-Addo – Mahamas Aide We must thank God for exposing corrupt, pretender Akufo-Addo – Mahama’s Aide

1 hour ago

Kpessa Whyte to appear before the Supreme Court May 30 for contempt Kpessa Whyte to appear before the Supreme Court May 30 for contempt

1 hour ago

I had no intention to cast a slur on people of Nogokpo town – Agyinasare I had no intention to cast a slur on people of Nogokpo town – Agyinasare

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on 3bn IMF deal, Covid-19 today Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on $3bn IMF deal, Covid-19 today

1 hour ago

One dead, five missing in boat disaster on Black Volta One dead, five missing in boat disaster on Black Volta

1 hour ago

Teshie residents threaten to embark on demonstration due to poor roads Teshie residents threaten to embark on demonstration due to poor roads 

3 hours ago

Slippery frog is found only in the Atewa forest and no where else in the world “There will be a negative impact on biodiversity and livelihood if bauxite is mi...

18 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commissions 84 million Elmina Fishing Harbour Akufo-Addo commissions €84 million Elmina Fishing Harbour 

18 hours ago

AU Day: Ghana's Jollof and Waakye receive high patronage in Morocco AU Day: Ghana's ‘Jollof’ and ‘Waakye’ receive high patronage in Morocco 

18 hours ago

Minister meets bereaved families over lynching incident at Zakpalsi Minister meets bereaved families over lynching incident at Zakpalsi

Latest: News
body-container-line