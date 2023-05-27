ModernGhana logo
Lies, false pretence — Nogokpo shrine hits back at Archbishop Charles Agyinasare over 'demonic' comment

The Nogokpo shrine in Ghana's Volta region has strongly responded to comments made by renowned Ghanaian pastor, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare for labeling the town as the "headquarters of demons".

In a statement, the shrine said Agyinasare's comments were "lies, fake prophecies and defrauding people under false pretence.”

"We will never repent of this statement from you and we shall make sure you face it squarely with us," they warned.

Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International, had said in a sermon that “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.”

He claimed that on a visit to the town, his vehicle's tyres came off, which he attributed to witchcraft.

In response, the shrine said "There are many facts we think you should be telling your followers. We are even surprised at the sons and daughters from Nogokpo who are your members yet they will applaud you for this low minded teaching or testimony you called it."

They challenged Agyinasare to "prove us wrong to your members and the world. Your members must hold you to your testimony and faith 'as you always prove to them.”

The shrine stated that Nogokpo area records the lowest rate of accidents and deaths according to police statistics and national registers.

"Do we want to say anywhere a car tyre burst on a particular journey is demonic?" they questioned.

"Since Nogokpo is demonic and takes tyres out under cars, you can construct another road to Aflao so as to save your members going to Togo and Nigeria,” the shrine said in a mocking tone.

