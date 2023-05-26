ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NCCE holds Media advocacy workshop on violent extremism in Northern Ghana

By Sammie Ell, Tamale II Contributor
Regional News NCCE holds Media advocacy workshop on violent extremism in Northern Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Media in the Northern sector of Ghana has undergone a day's advocacy training on the threats of violent extremism in Ghana.

Organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and with support from the European Union (EU), the advocacy training workshop was under the theme: “The Role of the Media in Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism”.

The workshop was attended by media practitioners comprising news editors, senior journalists, presenters and producers in the five (5) Northern and three (3) adjoining regions.

The main objective of the event was to equip the media with the requisite knowledge and information on how to create awareness, sensitize and educate the general public on the threats of violent extremism as part of the implementation of the National Framework for Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (NAFPCVET).

The media is also expected to make Ghanaian citizens more security conscious and encourage the youth “at risk” not to fall prey to violent extremists.

They are also empowered to become strong advocates, educators and ambassadors of violent extremism in their catchment areas

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alleged bribe monies taken by judicial predators dont get to judges – Justice Torkornoo Alleged bribe monies taken by judicial predators don’t get to judges – Justice T...

2 hours ago

Unanimous decisions are matter of the law being on the side taken by the SC — CJ nominee parries 'bias' flak against apex court Unanimous decisions are matter of the law being on the side taken by the SC — CJ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mad rush to pay Dr. Bawumia nomination fee

2 hours ago

Working people studying law struggle — Gertrude Torkornoo Working people studying law struggle — Gertrude Torkornoo

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee Gertrude defends 'unanimous' decisions of Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Gertrude defends 'unanimous' decisions of Supreme Court

2 hours ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah The reality is that all is not well with the global economy; NDC must be told – ...

2 hours ago

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong Kwabena Agyepong picks nomination form to contest NPP flagbearer election

2 hours ago

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko NPP Flagbearer Race: Boakye Agyarko picks nomination form to contest Bawumia, ot...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia Fun Club picks nomination form on his behalf

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nomiee, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, at her vetting on Friday. 'For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God' — CJ Nominee preaches a...

Latest: News
body-container-line