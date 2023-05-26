NCCE holds Media advocacy workshop on violent extremism in Northern Ghana

The Media in the Northern sector of Ghana has undergone a day's advocacy training on the threats of violent extremism in Ghana.

Organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and with support from the European Union (EU), the advocacy training workshop was under the theme: “The Role of the Media in Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism”.

The workshop was attended by media practitioners comprising news editors, senior journalists, presenters and producers in the five (5) Northern and three (3) adjoining regions.

The main objective of the event was to equip the media with the requisite knowledge and information on how to create awareness, sensitize and educate the general public on the threats of violent extremism as part of the implementation of the National Framework for Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (NAFPCVET).

The media is also expected to make Ghanaian citizens more security conscious and encourage the youth “at risk” not to fall prey to violent extremists.

They are also empowered to become strong advocates, educators and ambassadors of violent extremism in their catchment areas