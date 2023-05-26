NCCE, EU launch baseline study on violent extremism in 8 regions

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has conducted a baseline survey on “Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism in eight (8) regions in Ghana.

With support from the European Union (EU), the NCCE is empowered to implement the "Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism" project within 18 months in creating awareness, sensitizing and educating the citizens on the threats of violent extremism as part of Ghana’s efforts under the National Framework for Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (NAFPCVET).

The National Framework for Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism was developed in 2019 to identify the threats posed by terrorists, fight against extremism activities and implement strategies to curb any terrorist attacks in the country.

The NCCE's baseline survey came out with some key findings including, community attitudes and institutional response towards Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism in the Northern part of Ghana.

The findings were launched and shared with the public at an event held in Tamale by Ms Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson for NCCE.

She said the findings would help to inform and guide content development for public education on the subject area and also serve as a benchmark for assessing the progress of the project after its implementation.