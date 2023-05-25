Be vigilant, report suspicious characters — NCCE urge Ghanaians

The Wa West District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged pupils of Wechiau Senior High and Technical School with a call to members of the public to be vigilant of the activities of suspicious characters and report such activities to the security agencies and people in authority.

The engagement formed part of the Commission’s sensitization derive on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) as part of activities marking this year’s Constitution Week Celebration under the theme "30 years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participating in Local Governance."

Addressing the students, Inspector Iddrisu Abdul-Sallam from the Wechiau Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service disclosed that violent acts have adverse effect on the socioeconomic development of the country and tasked the students to be abreast with issues in their environment and report suspicious characters to the security agencies and elders in their community for immediate action.

He said even though the security agencies are on high alert, it is important for members of the public to complement that with information to help deal with the problem.

The Upper West Regional Director of the Commission, Mr. Victor E. Nuworkpo used the occasion to remind the citizenry of 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional and democratic rule and called on the public to live in peace and harmony with one another.

Mr. Dorzie Jacob, the Wa West District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education also urged the pupils and the general public to participate and exercise their franchise in this year’s District Level Elections. This he said is important for community development and good way to achieve true democracy in accordance with Article 35(6) (d) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.