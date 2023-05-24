I&P 'Education to Employment' tackles quality education and employment gaps in Africa

The education sector in Africa faces significant challenges in preparing students for the job market, often leading to a mismatch between the skills and the job needs of employers.

On this score, Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P), a pioneering impact investment group, is determined to change that narrative through its innovative dubbed, Education to Employment (IP2E), launched in 2019.

On Thursday, May 18, at the JACCD Design Institute of Africa's Auditorium, IP2E organized a conference in Accra, Ghana to present the findings of a new ground-breaking study themed,“The Edupreneurs of Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The study aims to understand the challenges facing education entrepreneurs, or “Edupreneurs,” in improving access to quality higher education and employment opportunities in the region.

In her opening remarks, IP2E Director Koumba Anouma noted that the study seeks to “help bridge the gap between education and the industry requirement by unearthing challenges and making recommendations to that effect.”

A panel discussion on "Education, Employment, and Digital: The Future of Work for the Ghanaian Youth" followed, featuring Akua Ampah; Founder of Virtual Career Office with expertise in career services, Elliot Agyare; Founder/CEO of Smartline Publishers, Oludele Sonekan; Ghana Portfolio Manager at I&P Education to Employment, Richard Brandt; Founder/CEO of Codetrain, and Yaw Sagoe Koduah; Private Equity Investment Professional at Oasis Capital Ghana, as the panellists.

During the discussion, the panel recommended several solutions, including the need for deeper partnerships between higher education institutions and industries to better align curricula and skills training with employer needs.

Panelists also advised that schools strengthen career support services to help students develop in-demand skills and learn how to transition to employment.

Digitalization of education and the workplace is helping to open up more opportunities, the panel noted, but schools must keep up with these technological changes.

Commenting on the role of publishers, Commonwealth Publishers Association President Eliot Agyare said publishers should be more involved in curriculum development to promote locally-relevant content and cultural sensitization.

He called on publishers to create more educational content to meet the needs of African education systems.

The IP2E initiative, supported by The MasterCard Foundation, the European Union, and the Principality of Monaco, provides financing and technical support (advocacy, digitalization, impact measurement, social inclusion, and safeguarding) to private higher education institutions, vocational schools, ancillary enterprises, and education technology companies in sub-Saharan Africa.

Since its establishment in 2019, IP2E has partnered with 27 companies across the African continent, working tirelessly to bridge the gap between education and the industry's demands.

I&P, the broader impact investment group, promotes sustainable and profitable small and medium-sized African companies to drive local development.

The IP2E conference provided valuable insights into how to strengthen the connection between education and employment in Africa’s rapidly evolving job landscape.

By partnering with schools, employers, and companies, the initiative aims to equip youth across sub-Saharan Africa with the skills and opportunities to achieve their full potential.

IP2E is working to reshape the educational ecosystem across Sub-Saharan Africa.

With the dedication and support of I&P and its partners, the IP2E program has the potential to transform African education, creating a brighter future for millions of students and contributing to the sustainable growth of the continent's economy.

To know more about IP2E: https://www.ietp.com/en/content/ip-education-employment