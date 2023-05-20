ModernGhana logo
Tamale: ASA Savings and Loans organise free health screening for residents of Nyoheni-Shishegu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ASA Savings and Loans Limited has given back to the people of the Nyoheni-Shishegu community through a free health screening exercise.

The exercise was organised for customers and residents on Thursday, May 18, by the Nyoheni-shishegu Business Centre of the Savings and Loans company in Tamale Metropolitan Assembly in the Northern Region.

At the end of a very fruitful exercises, over 200 people benefited from the health sceening. They were not only screened but received medication free of charge.

The free health screening was done in collaboration with One Heart Medical Centre in Tamale.

The team of medical officers screened the beneficiaries for Malaria, Blood pressure (BP), Diabetes, Eye Screening, Hepatitis B and others.

During counselling, Dr. Abdul Baaqi Umar from One Heart Medical Centre advised the customers of ASA Savings and Loans to make it a point to go for regular check-ups.

“They should go for regular check-ups as early detection, treatment and control of the condition can result in good health as well as lower the risk of severe complications,” he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the exercise, ASA Savings and Loans Nyoheni-Shishegu Business Centre Branch Manager Abdulai Abrahaman said the free health screening is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs).

He said through such exercises, the company is able to help clients stay healthy to continue with their businesses.

“It helps find out if our clients have a particular disease or condition. Sometimes, you may not show any signs of symptoms or disease. Early detection followed by treatment and control of the condition can result in good outcome and lowers the risk of serious complications.

“The goal is early detection to reduce the risk of disease or to detect it early enough to treat it most effectively,” Abdulai Abrahaman explained.

The branch manager of ASA Savings was joined by Divisional Manager Haiul Hassan and Area Manager Imarat Hossain to oversee the success of the free health screening.

Meanwhile, ASA Savings and Loans Limited says it will be embarking on various exercises to plant trees to support the Green Ghana Project of government this season.

