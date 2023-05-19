Organize a debate among your flagbearer aspirants – Prof Gyampo to NPP leadership

A Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to organize a debate for its presidential candidate aspirants.

The party is expected to choose its flagbearer for the 2024 general election in an internal election scheduled for November 4, 2024.

The NPP has a list of top names including Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto and others contesting for the flagbearer race.

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 19, Professor Gyampo said organizing a debate will provide voters with the opportunity to access the competencies and policies of the various aspirants.

The political science expert added that a debate would create a level-playing field for the candidates to showcase their ideas.

According to him, it will also promote a healthy contest of ideas and enhance the exercise of people's right to choose.

“NPP Flagbearership race - Can the top echelons create a level playing platform for the key aspirants to debate among themselves to ensure a healthy contest of ideas and enhance the exercise of people’s right of choice?” Professor Gyampo asked.