I’m accused of money laundering abroad because I support anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has opened up on how he is being intimidated when he travels abroad because of his campaign against LGBTQ+ in the country.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the outspoken Parliamentarian said he is accused of money laundering and cannot change a dollar when he is out of Ghana.

“They claim I am laundering money for evangelical conservatives in the United States of America.

“I can’t change money anywhere, I have done some travels in the United Kingdom and Dubai,” Sam George disclosed on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme.

The Ningo Prampram MP continued, “You know over there when you want to exchange the money they’ll swipe your passport, so once they do that the countenance of the cashier changes when my name appears, then they hand the passport back to you, and say we can’t change the money for you, sorry.”

Sam George is one of the 8 Members of Parliament leading the charge to have the anti-gay bill passed by Parliament.

Despite the intimidation, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP says he is not perturbed.

He insists that he is only motivated to do more to ensure the anti-gay bill is passed into law.